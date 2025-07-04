'AITA for crying during my brother’s wedding?' 'I recently finished a NASTY divorce.'

"AITA for crying during my brother’s wedding?"

I (34m) recently finished a very nasty divorce towards the end of January. While it was clear I was upset about it at the time to anyone I talked to, I like to think in the last few months I’ve really gotten better and that I’ve separated myself quite well from the whole situation.

Last week was my younger brother’s (28m) wedding. Me and him were always close growing up, and I knew how much this day meant to him. I was very proud of him in the moment and began to tear up during the ceremony, which was met with stares from many family members and others.