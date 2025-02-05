'AITA for crying when I heard my stepdaughter say she doesn't love me and wishes her dad and I hadn't married?'

One of those days I woke up from a nap and could hear my stepdaughter and SIL talking and I didn't hear all of it but I did hear her tell her aunt she doesn't love me and really only tolerates that her dad married me because he's happy but she wishes he hadn't married me, or anyone.

I turned on the TV to drown out the sound but then I started crying. It made me sad and I won't lie and say it didn't or that it didn't bother me at all. But I was never going to bring it up.