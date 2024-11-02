'AITA for cursing at the person who cut a slice of my daughter's personalized birthday cake?'

It's my daughter's birthday this weekend. I had to pick up her birthday cake yesterday before work so I put it in the shared fridge with the intention to take it home when I knocked off. Although we have had a few incidents with stolen lunches, I didn't think it would be an issue. It was a custom made birthday cake with my kid's name on it after all.
So you can imagine my shock when I went to retrieve my lunchbox from the fridge and noticed that someone had cut themselves a slice of the cake. I lost it and went around questioning everyone and no one admitted to it. No one saw anything either and there aren't any cameras in there. I loudly said that whomever the culprit was, they were a worthless piece of s&^$% but my boss didn't appreciate that. AITA?
I did complain but I don't think they will investigate that. They have done nothing about the lunch thief so far.
I wasn't screaming, I was asking them if they had seen anything.
I know that my daughter will absolutely be gutted. She's been through so much recently with her best friend passing away and I wanted to cheer her up.
She has been really looking forward to her birthday and that's why I made sure to budget for and get her something that would make her feel special, I can't afford to replace it on a whim. I don't understand why someone would do something so entitled, that's why I reacted how I did.
NTA. Who sees a kid’s birthday cake with their name on it and thinks, ‘Yeah, I’ll just help myself’? That’s very inconsiderate, and honestly, I might do same.
OcelotUpstairs7876 OP responded:
Right? I'm still baffled, how do they even justify that to themselves?
I’m so curious, did it look like a child’s cake too? How crazy does someone have to be.
Who even cares? The fact that it was a full cake with anyone's name on it means it's not yours to cut into.
Your boss ate the cake.
OcelotUpstairs7876 OP responded:
I wouldn't be surprised to be honest, everyone is a suspect at this point.
Yeah, I would think your boss would have been more upset about the stolen cake than your outburst, unless he felt personally offended since he's the culprit.
NTA. Who DOES that? Absolutely unmistakably a special cake from a bakery for an occasion. That selfish pig knew it wasn't theirs, ruined it, knew they were ruining it, didn't care. People are awful.
OcelotUpstairs7876 OP responded:
That's what I don't understand. How do you live with yourself doing something like that? They knew what they were doing.
And assuming it wasn't the boss (which it very well might have been) they still have a thieving lying coward working for them. The boss should be pissed at that person, not the person calling them out. Speaks volumes.
NTA Stealing a birthday cake, that's the rudest thing I can imagine. I would snoop around every desk to find a plate that smells like the cake.
OcelotUpstairs7876 OP responded:
Truly messed up. My boss would definitely think that I'm unhinged haha.