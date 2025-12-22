'AITA for cursing out a woman for not controlling her kids at my mom's wake?'

More people come but then it gets slow again. I notice the kids approach the casket sans mom who was talking with others. The kids then walk back to mom. A bit later they go up again. Then they do the fast kid walk, the one where they want to run but not bring that much attention to themselves. They go right past the receiving line whispering, "I touched her, I touched her!" "Me too!"

I realized what was going on. The kids were making it a game. I got up and yelled out, "Have some respect! This isn't the place to let your kids run around playing touch the dead body!" Everyone went completely silent and looked from me to the kids to the mom. The kids started crying either from the sudden yelling at a quiet and somber occasion or for getting caught.