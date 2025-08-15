Customer gets 100 pound dog removed from fast food restaurant, 'She IMMEDIATELY became defensive.' AITA?

"AITA for getting a dog and their owner removed from a fast food restaurant?"

I was having lunch today and a lady walks in with a 100+ lb long haired dog that I believe was a Tibetan mastiff (not a service animal). She by-passed the counter and chose to sit right at a table next to me while her partner (I assume) ordered food.

Pretty sure she did that to avoid them seeing her, because the place has a strict no dogs inside allowed policy. I had just gotten my food and left it on the table to refill my drink. Upon returning, I noticed her dog's hair floating on not only my table, but also one got on my fries.