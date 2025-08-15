Customer gets 100 pound dog removed from fast food restaurant, 'She IMMEDIATELY became defensive.' AITA?

I was having lunch today and a lady walks in with a 100+ lb long haired dog that I believe was a Tibetan mastiff (not a service animal). She by-passed the counter and chose to sit right at a table next to me while her partner (I assume) ordered food.
Pretty sure she did that to avoid them seeing her, because the place has a strict no dogs inside allowed policy. I had just gotten my food and left it on the table to refill my drink. Upon returning, I noticed her dog's hair floating on not only my table, but also one got on my fries.
I politely said to her “I’m a dog person myself, but your dog is shedding onto my table/food and I’d appreciate if you’d sit outside or at least move to a different section.” She immediately became defensive, saying she was a paying customer and if I didn’t like it I could move.
We went back and forth for a few minutes, before I finally gave up trying to be rational and alerted a worker to the situation. She was promptly asked to leave but not before calling me every name in the book and accusing me of hating animals (mind you my own dog was in my car with the AC on while I ate for a quick 10 mins).
I told a few friends what happened, and they are mixed on whether I should have just switched tables vs causing a scene. I’m sorry but having a long haired dog shedding hair around food is incredibly unsanitary, hence why the rules exist to begin with. I didn’t feel this to be an unreasonable request. So…AITA?
RenEss77 said:
NTA. These "take my dog everywhere I go" people need to be stopped.
LunaMay196 said:
NTA. If the business has a no dogs policy, you're not in the wrong for letting the business know that someone is breaking policy. You can love dogs and still recognize that it's a health and safety issue to have them in places like this.
No_Consideration8800 said:
NTA. Dogs are great, but eating their hair is not.
Malice_A4thot said:
NTA and from those of us with severe allergies and asthma, thank you.
tinysofiathings said:
NTA restaurants have no-pet policies for a reason, and you didn’t just jump to reporting her —you asked politely first and she doubled down. Dog hair floating into your food is gross, and it’s not on you to move when she’s the one breaking the rules.
She tried to skirt being noticed, got caught, and then made it about you “hating animals” which is just deflection. Honestly, the fact you left your own dog in the car with AC shows you actually respect both animals and health codes more than she does.
tosser9212 said:
Cause the scene. Every damn time. That woman made it more difficult for the staff person with allergies, the other customers, the cleaners. All for her sense of entitlement. I probably would have only spoken with staff and ignored her altogether. It ain't no service dog, it doesn't belong inside a "no pets" zone. NTA.