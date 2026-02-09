'A customer I befriended 3 years ago asked me if I was OK tonight. It meant a lot.' UPDATED

He then asked about my BJJ training if that maybe had me off and I told him I was good and he asked for my business card for my other job and we said we would chat. I walked away into the back of house and then it kind of hit me. He was right. I am OK and I will always be OK but I have been off.

Over this job, been doing it for years and I have been feeling a burnout I’ve never felt before. Not a huge fan of some things going on in the US which is where i live and feel I’m letting it get to me in a way i never have. Stressing money even though i got it but always fear going broke, that’s stuck with me since a teen.