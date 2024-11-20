Customer causes a scene by asking a woman to 'wait their turn,' 'I was seeing red.' AITA?

I waited in line to ask the tire center person if they had time to work on my issue. The moment I got to the front of the line and before I could speak, a woman came in and said "Hi I just have a quick question."

The question was not quick, I turned around with my arms crossed looking at her like, seriously? I finally said " Excuse me, I waited in line. It is now my turn. Please wait your turn." She replied, "You don't have to be such a b." I was shocked.

I managed to say, "Please leave" and she turned around and left. Honestly, I know I don't own the tire store, nor it is my place to police the crowd. I felt so attacked. I turned around and apologized to the gentleman working, addressed my issue and discovered that they would not have time for my car.

I thanked him and apologized again for the interaction, at some point the woman snuck back in and heard my second apology to the man and yelled "OH IM THE WOMAN YOU YELLED AT YOU CAN APOLOGIZE TO ME." I ignored her and left.