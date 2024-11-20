Customer causes a scene by asking a woman to 'wait their turn,' 'I was seeing red.' AITA?

I waited in line to ask the tire center person if they had time to work on my issue. The moment I got to the front of the line and before I could speak, a woman came in and said "Hi I just have a quick question."
The question was not quick, I turned around with my arms crossed looking at her like, seriously? I finally said " Excuse me, I waited in line. It is now my turn. Please wait your turn." She replied, "You don't have to be such a b." I was shocked.
I managed to say, "Please leave" and she turned around and left. Honestly, I know I don't own the tire store, nor it is my place to police the crowd. I felt so attacked. I turned around and apologized to the gentleman working, addressed my issue and discovered that they would not have time for my car.
I thanked him and apologized again for the interaction, at some point the woman snuck back in and heard my second apology to the man and yelled "OH IM THE WOMAN YOU YELLED AT YOU CAN APOLOGIZE TO ME." I ignored her and left.
I normally don't talk to people like that. I let a lot of things slide off my back, this time. I can't tell if I stood up for myself or if IATA. I recognize I was incredibly grumpy about my car issue.
PS - I did get back to my car and I was so mad I went back to wait for her outside to explain that it is extremely rude to interrupt people. I was seeing red. My husband called and I said "I CAN'T TALK I HAVE TO RIP THIS WOMAN A NEW AHOLE" and everyone heard and turned around.
I left. I know that wasn't nice, I was seething. Mostly wondering about the part when I asked her not to interrupt. Have since calmed.
rockology_adam said:
NTA. The entitlement behind people who just want a "quick question" when there is obviously a line is ridiculous. You are not out of line for making her wait to ask her question, which was very likely the same, or similar to yours. There's a line, for questions and payment and all of the other things. If you really must jump the queue, use the phone.
blueeyedwolff said:
NTA for getting upset and telling her to wait, but wanting to go back and yell at her some more makes you an AH here as. You were just going to wait to piss her off and stir the pot. Doing that now days could get you killed.
donnacus said:
NTA. Quick Question: May I use your restroom?...where is it? done. That is how long you get to interrupt. Beyond that, wait your turn.
EchoShades said:
NTA, you were right to ask her to wait. It's frustrating when people cut in line. I've been in similar situations and it's important to stand your ground. Just try not to let it get under your skin too much next time.
zepticvoid said:
NTA. Both that woman and the clerk were tho. You should not have had to tell her, the clerk should've told her to wait her turn. Can't say I wouldn't have been angry after the whole thing played out, too.
Back-to-HAT said:
NTA, good for you for calling her out. It is people like her that make life frustrating for others. If I would say something would totally matter on the kind of day I was having. Sometimes I’m annoyed, but more like “whatever”, and sometimes it’s “oh hell no you didn’t just do that."
The woman was either trying to save face and redirect the focus on you, or she was clueless and really didn’t think she did anything wrong. Either way she is the one owing an apology.