Customer who came in minutes before close tells employee to 'stop being lazy;' AITA?

Anyone who has worked in retail or the service industry is familiar with the dread of having to fake-smile for customers when the clock is ticking toward the last minute of the shift...

So, when a frustrated young bank customer decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As#hole' about whether or not he was wrong to scold an employee for closing early, people were ready for the juicy tale.

AITA (Am I the As%hole) for telling a bank employee to stop being lazy?

I [21m] was going to the bank today to look at something in a deposit box. The bank in question closes at 5:00. I was there at 4:30, and finished up by 4:45.

As I was walking out, one of the employees told me to please come earlier because they were going to close up when I showed up.