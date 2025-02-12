Customer refuses to continue good deed at a food cart, 'make sure you pass it on someday.' AITA?

VegetableFluid9101 said:

Pass it on? "Hey everyone, this guy is paying for whatever we all want!" Unequivocally NTA. And his "good deed" is negated by expecting anything in return, even if not for himself. Tool.

reriiga said:

NTA - Pay it forward/Pass it On, whatever you want to call it is a nice gesture when doing it in the moment, but this should never be seen as an obligation. People who do it and then expect the next person to do it too are not doing it because they are being charitable, it's because they want the attention of starting it.