Customer tells 'annoying pest' waiter to leave them alone for a serious talk; AITA?

We've heard of entitled customers demanding to speak to the manager, but what happens when the staff asks the manager to speak to you?

So, when a conflicted restaurant customer decided to complain to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As%hole' about an aggressively attentive waiter, people were dying for the juicy details.

AITA for asking an annoying pest of a waiter to leave us alone during a serious conversation?

My mom and I decided to have a heartfelt conversation while enjoying dinner at a local restaurant. We were discussing some deeply personal matters and needed a quiet, private environment. However, the entire experience got derailed due to a persistent and annoying waiter.

At first, the waiter seemed friendly, which we appreciated. But as our conversation progressed, it was like they transformed into an annoying pest.

They kept interrupting us, demanding our attention by asking how the food tasted, attempting to upsell us on various items, and hovering around our table. Their constant interruptions were becoming incredibly grating.