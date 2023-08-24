Customer gets underage bride kicked out of restaurant for ordering beer; AITA?

Unless you're the employee or owner of an establishment serving alcohol to a minor, is it really your place to intervene?

Especially if a customer is a legal adult who is clearly old enough to get married, are you really going to be the buzzkill who tattletales on their wedding night? So, when a conflicted restaurant customer decided to consult the moral compass of the internet about an underage bride, people were ready to roast them.

AITA (Am I the As$hole) for getting a bride and groom kicked out of a restaurant on their wedding night?

About a month ago I was a restaurant with my husband of ten years celebrating his promotion at work. About halfway through our meal, a couple was seated at the table next to us.

She was wearing a white dress and veil and he was in a suit so it's pretty obvious that they just eloped. They also looked extremely young to be getting married, but that's their choice so I didn't think much of it.