'I cut contact with my parents. My sister wants me to reconnect with them.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

My mom was apparently visiting my sister and grabbed the phone away from her. She started screaming at me about how could I have a daughter, why did I not tell her I was getting married, how could I steal her grandchildren from her, etc. Eventually I snapped, told her "I have a daughter, you do not have a granddaughter" and hung up.

Predictably my social media and phone have been blowing up with my parents and relatives who think they have a right to my life and my daughter (and child or children I'm pregnant with) after they disowned me for pursuing a life of my own, being gay, and converting to another religion.

They've really focused on my daughter especially, I'm apparently the first of my parents' children to have kids and my parents have gone nuts with OUR GRANDDAUGHTER.