"AITA for cutting contact with my mom because she told my niece no one ever wanted her?"

My (30F) brother (43M) has had an affair kid. The girl is now 4 years old. It was fairly ugly, as he kept the daughter hid from his wife for as long as he could. But finally when the girl was around 2 it all came out. He tried to be partially present in the little girl's life by visiting her and sending money and bringing gifts.

But her mother gave him an ultimatum> he either recognises the child as his own and legally give her money, or she will not allow him to visit anymore, as the kid was always insecure whether her dad is coming back or not. This was very unhealthy for her, as my brother sometimes spent a whole day with her and then didn't call for 3 weeks.