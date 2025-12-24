"I cut my family off because they uninvited me from Christmas. AITA?"

I (20F) and my husband (21M) usually go to my grandmother's for Christmas Eve to see my mother and siblings as well as them every year. This year however I got a call from my grandmother saying that my sister refuses to come to her house of I'll be there.

My sister (18F) was my maid of honor for my wedding but 3 days before my wedding she texted me saying that she wasn't coming even though I already paid for her dress and everything. When I asked her why she responded with "I got sunburnt last month so bad and I don't want it again and plus I don't even like the beach or weddings" she told me she never wanted to go.