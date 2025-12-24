'I cut my family off because they uninvited me from Christmas. AITA?'

I (20F) and my husband (21M) usually go to my grandmother's for Christmas Eve to see my mother and siblings as well as them every year. This year however I got a call from my grandmother saying that my sister refuses to come to her house of I'll be there.
My sister (18F) was my maid of honor for my wedding but 3 days before my wedding she texted me saying that she wasn't coming even though I already paid for her dress and everything. When I asked her why she responded with "I got sunburnt last month so bad and I don't want it again and plus I don't even like the beach or weddings" she told me she never wanted to go.
I was angry of course who wouldn't be after being told this, but that was 6 months ago. I am still irritated thinking about it but I am willing to let by-gones be by-gones. Especially for Christmas because Christmas is about family and togetherness.
However she told my mother and grandmother that she was scared and not wanting to be around me because I was mad. I tried to explain to my grandmother that I am not angry about it anymore it's not that big of a deal to me anymore. My grandmother then begins to ask me over and over if I'm ok like I couldn't handle this information.
The whole family acted like they were afraid I'd break and I'm not sure why. But I haven't told them I'm cutting them off I just did and blocked everyone. Am I the ahole?
bookworm-1960 said:
NTA. They cut you off when they uninvited you to Christmas because they think you might be mad about something. It would be one thing if you were and were still raging about it whenever you talked to them. Spend your Christmas setting new traditions with your new husband.
RemoteViewingLife said:
NTA. Your sister wanted to create drama at your wedding, mission accomplished! I would say ask your grandmother why it’s okay to treat you badly when you’ve done absolutely nothing wrong?
However when you get treated badly the only thing to do is to ghost them. Protect your peace. This was done to make you the bad guy but everyone knows you’re not. Is this sister the golden child?
flash_gitzer said:
NTA. The fam doesn’t deserve a heads up that you blocked them. Stand your ground and make some new Christmas traditions with your hubby. Cut that negativity out and go live your best life.
MelodyRaine said:
NTA. They chose your flake of a sister, may they enjoy the consequences of their choice. Sounds like you will have a much more peaceful life without their drama.
xXMimixX2 said:
NTA. Christmas is about having peace, too. There is probably a lot more background and so on. But from what I gathered from your other comments, your relationship with the family wasn't that good to begin with.
Especially with your mother and sister. And she is probably some sort of golden child, if all of them are willing to accommodate her “needs” and excuse her shitty behavior towards you (bailing on your wedding).
So, it's probably long overdue to cut them off. You don't have to tell them that. They will realize it on their own, when they can't reach you anymore. Make new traditions with your husband and find a family somewhere else —
I'm a fan of chosen family. Maybe you have friends you can invite in the future or your husband's family. Anyway, keeping your peace is often better for you and your mental health, instead of drama.
bmyst70 said:
NTA. So, because your sister is still upset over this, they're taking her side and disinviting you. Even though you said you were not. Yeah, at this point, cut them all out of your life.
Ginger630 said:
NTA! Why aren’t your mother and grandmother mad at your sister for bailing on you? Screw all these people. Have your own Christmas with your husband and his family.
Calendar-Careless said:
Nta. Your sister is immature, based on age not surprised.