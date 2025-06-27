'AITA if I cut off my BFF after her wedding because of her controlling behavior?' UPDATED

They got engaged a year and a half ago and Mary asked me to be her maid of honor and our mutual friend Jane (40f)to also be a bridesmaid. And while we weren’t thrilled she was marrying someone who we felt treats her poorly we were so happy for her and have tried to help with wedding planning as much as we can from 1600 miles away.

Jane flew out to visit Mary last summer and when she returned she confided in me that she really isn’t surprised Jake will blow up the way we had been told he does because Mary treats him super poorly. From constantly berating him about being dumb and cursing at him to just genuinely acting like she is grossed out by his presence.