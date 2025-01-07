'AITA for wanting to cut off my family after they went to my fiancee’s workplace to 'expose' her?'

virtualchoirboy said:

Not overreacting. If it were me, my wedding invite list would get a whole lot shorter instantly. Not only was that a massive breach of privacy, but it shows a complete lack of trust in BOTH of you. Their actions indicate that they don't trust YOU to protect yourself as an adult. That they feel they know more about how you should live your life than they do.

Time to go completely no contact with your sister, her boyfriend, and any family that has joined in on this bullying behavior. Keep in mind that as soon as you do this, they will likely spread their made up version of events to extended family so you might want to call any of them that you're on good terms with and get your version out there.