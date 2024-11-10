'AITA because I cut off my sister after she made a mean joke about my miscarriage?' UPDATE

"AITA because I cut off my sister after she made a mean joke about my miscarriage?"

Hello everyone. Three months ago, I (30F) had a miscarriage, and it’s been a really tough time for me and of course for my husband. I’m still processing everything, and I’m very sensitive about the topic. Last week, at family dinner, my sister (22F) made a completely inappropriate joke about it.

The joke was something like, "When I get pregnant next time maybe I’ll have a miscarriage too. Who knows, maybe that will break your spell" It was so offensive and hurtful that I didn’t know how to react in the moment.

I was shocked, and honestly, I just sat there frozen. It was a joke at my expense, about something that has been incredibly painful for me and SHE KNEW IT. So thinking about it still makes me angry at her.