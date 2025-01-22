'AITA for cutting off a long-time friend because of the way she ate my husband’s olives?'

Bear with me, this is a long read. My husband Mitchell (26m) and I (26f) have this group of friends we hang out with. I knew them before I met my husband. It’s a group of 6 (excluding us). 5 males and 1 female. A few of them are siblings but we’re all close in age (24-28).
The members are Dalton m24, Jack m24, Lucas m27, Cole m26, Derek m28, and Ari f26 I first met Dalton and Jack 8 or so years ago when we worked together at a fast food place in a small town we all lived in. They invited me over to hang one night and the rest was history, we all became best friends.
When I started dating Mitchell, I introduced him to the group and he fit right in. Throughout the years we still hung out sometimes it was months in between but we still kept in touch through texts.
Anyways a few months ago Derek invited us over for DnD and we’ve been playing a few days a week, every week since. Since Ari and I are the only two girls in the group, we like to hang out for a little together after our dnd sesh is over and gossip.
Ari is Wiccan and one night she offered to read my tarot cards. She started to give me a reading on my love life (at this point I was already married to Mitchell) while she was reading she started to choke up and get nervous.
Ari kept saying the cards were showing her a sad ending and adultery and kept saying “are you sure you want to keep going?” Anyways by the end she had me fully convinced my husband was going to cheat on me and divorce me.
I brushed it off bc we’ve always been good, it’ll be 7 years together and he’s amazing at communicating and sorting our issues out while being civil. Anyways fast forward two weeks later and it’s Jack’s birthday...
...We go out bar hopping, we’re all about 3/4 drinks and a few shots deep. Mitchell finishes his drink, so I go to the bar to order him and myself another. I notice while I’m up ordering Ari is talking and laughing with Mitchell, which doesn’t bother me bc we’ve all been so close for so long, and I trust them both. It’s taking me a while to get our drinks as the bar is packed.
I just keep hearing Ari giggling. I’m getting excited like let’s get these drinks going bc I want to know what’s so funny! Finally I get the drinks I got Mitchell a vodka tonic w extra olives, his fave. When I get to them, silence, they stop giggling.
No big deal I give Mitchell his drink and head to the bathroom bc I had to pee, I come back, they’re giggling again, Ari puts her hand on Mitchell’s hand on the drink glass and uses her other hand to grab the stick full of olives out of Mitchell’s drink, looks him in the eyes and seductively eats them.
I felt my face burn red hot. I’m really comfortable in our relationship so it usually takes a lot for me to get jealous but the liquor made me feel some type of way. I told Mitchell I wasn’t feeling well and wanted to head out.
So we went home and I brought up how her actions, and him not stopping them made me uncomfortable. And he just brushed it off like it wasn’t a big deal. The next day I vented to my sister Jamie about it and she said that it seems like the olive incident and the tarot card incident do not seem to be coincidental.
Since she said that I’ve been looking back on all the weird things I’ve over looked the past few years, (Ari always sitting next to him in dnd, their characters always departing from the group and going off on side quests together, always going out to smoke when mitchell does, etc) so here we are 6 months later and I’ve completely stopped all communication to Ari and the guys.
A few of them have reached out asking to hangout but I lied and said we’re just super busy. Mitchell and I were planning a party and he suggested we invite Ari. It put me off. I asked why? He replied well she’s your good friend. I told him I haven’t talked to her since the olive incident and she hasn’t tried to reach out either.
He said I’m an a&^%ole and looking too far into this. Now he’s guilt tripping me for cutting off contact. AITA?
1. Neither use social media, so checking his phone won’t show anything. Ari also doesn’t own a phone :(
2. We’re together everyday after work so I know he’s not having sex with her, we also have life 360 so I can always see his location.
3. My husband and Ari have never acted like this before. It caught me completely off guard? I keep telling myself it was the liquor 🙃 I also don’t know how it slipped my mind but Ari and Cole are friends with benefits. He has feelings for her but she doesn’t want a relationship. Anyways he saw her sucking the olives too and I saw the hurt in his eyes. Like wtf man.
Correction: she doesn't have a phone that you know of
My dude. She wants your husband. I dont think snooping his phone will reveal anything because I'm sure he's deleted texts to cover his a#$. Their behavior is SO telling. And poor Cole. Wtf.
wdym she doesn’t have a phone? how do you invite her places?
Ari’s brother are Lucas, Dalton, and Derek. They’re all pretty poor. They all still live at home with their mom and all work to split the bills. Derek is the one who messages us when DnD is on.
I think you need to find out what your husband is doing when you are not with him.
It's always a small, yet huge thing that gives a cheater away.
I found out when my partner was being too nice. It used to be that the smallest thing set him off. Drops of water on floor after doing dishes for example. Then something else happened and I waited for him to get frustrated and he just let it go.. In 6yrs I’d never checked his phone, but I did that night. This was 15yrs ago.
NTA...she was flirting and he wasn't shutting it down. I wonder if they have been chatting behind your back. He seemed way too eager to invite her. Did he mention the other guys too? Does he not miss them?
I would make it clear to him that your feelings matter and you don't appreciate him brushing them off when their behavior clearly wasn't appropriate. You dropped her as a friend because she was hitting on your husband. However, you need to watch your husband too. He likes her and her attention.
He hasn’t mentioned not seeing any of them since I cut contact
Then it's really odd to me that he focused on guilt tripping you about cutting her off but doesn't mention the guys, especially since you met a couple of the guys 1st. To be honest, it would create even more mistrust than I already have towards your husband. Why is he so insistent on you being friends with her again? Why can't he respect your feelings?
You went from hanging out with these people a couple times a week to stopping all contact for 6 months and he never asked about it? What did you tell him — and the other guys — about why you stopped going to DnD nights?
If you cut off the whole group cold turkey and he never brought it up, then he sounds like he’s hiding something. If you’re innocent of bad behavior, you’d question the lack of contact. If you’re guilty, you already know why and don’t need to ask.
We have 2 young kids, I told the dnd group we’re really busy with them, my husband started to not really like dnd as we all got really drunk every time and ended up not playing the session all the way thru
NTA. I don't want to jump into the bandwagon of "they're having an affair" but the fact that your husband is calling you the AH for wanting to go NC is telling. And they were giggling together.
Something is off. Either they did/are sleeping together or they are on the verge of it (maybe an flirty/ emotional affair, which is just as bad). Your gut is telling you something. Listen to it. Heck contact a lawyer and ask for advice.