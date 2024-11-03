'AITA for cutting ties with my BIL, and being angry at my wife, for what he did?'

I explain to my wife I'm done and he's out of my life forever. I also find out that either before I said I'd take the car back or after, he trashed the vehicle. Wrecked the hell out of it. Trashed it inside. F^%$#@# it all up.

I found out that my wife knew about that. I found out that since then she has kept along with talking to him and never one time getting upset with him or yelling at him or even just mentioning it once to him. I then find out that 2 months or so he drove the car back here, she not only knew about it but also went and saw him.