'AITA if I quit my friend's bridal party after she accused me of 'ruining' her wedding planning?' UPDATED

DO YOU UNDERSTAND!? DO YOU UNDERSTAND!?” She clapped to emphasize her last statement, then hung up on us before we could say anything. So far she has made no apology for her behavior. AITA if I dip out of her wedding and cut ties with her?"

What do you think? AITA? This is what top commenters had to say:

plantsb4putas said:

NTA. Too much drama. You got your dress in time, you didnt ruin a damn thing. Somebody expected a whole YEAR to be about them? Baaaahahahahaha thats not how that works 😂 but ooook. Bride is mental, no way I would attend after all that. Somebody keeps downvoting all the NTA votes so Id like to say hello to bridezilla and tell her nobody gets a YEAR about them, ever. Ridiculous.

PsychologicalBit5422 said: