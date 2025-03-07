'AITA if I quit my friend's bridal party after she accused me of 'ruining' her wedding planning?' UPDATED

First you should understand our history. Me and my girlfriend have been longtime friends with two sisters (10+ years). The younger of the two sisters moved to Texas with her boyfriend and shortly after announced her engagement. We were so happy for her and were excited to help her with her wedding when she asked us to be her bridesmaids.
All of her family and friends now lived in a different state than her, but she decided she wanted the wedding in Texas to cut down on her wedding costs. Not a big deal weddings are expensive, however that meant everyone else’s budget to attend the wedding had now increased. We had to buy the bridesmaid dress, pay for a flight, a hotel, a rental car, and food. Everyone would also have to take time off work.
She told us later that she wanted to have her honeymoon over Thanksgiving weekend so save some of their PTO. Normally this would not seem like a big deal. Do what you want. However she has big dogs and her mother had agreed to watch them on her honeymoon not realizing it would be two weeks after the actual wedding.
So she would have to stay almost a month in Texas or fly back into Texas. Not to mention her parents would be alone in Texas and her sister would be alone in another state for a major Holiday. When this issue was brought up by her sister (who could not travel to Texas during the holiday because she has pets of her own), the bride insisted she was being selfish.
The soon to be brother-in-law went as far to say it wasn’t a big deal because holidays come around every year but they would only get one honeymoon. We decided to do a bachelorette party in Disneyland, because that is one of her favorite places.
She seemed to be happy with it but then, she talked to her sister (aka MOH) and told her we didn’t need to do a bachelorette party she just wanted to go see a specific concert (only her and the MOH would go because it was expensive).
Tickets were $400 each. Again not a big deal if thats what she wanted, she was the bride so we were not going to argue, but we decided we still wanted to celebrate her the day before the wedding so we planned to get our nails done, get afternoon tea, and go back to our hotel for a girls night.
We were unable to help much with the planning since she now lived 2 states away but we gave our opinion when she asked and addressed all of her invites when we visited her. We also went with her to pick out her dress and again for her fitting.
Her wedding was schedules for early November and she wanted us to have our bridesmaid dresses by May. We were traveling for work for a period of 4 months and had no were to send the dress so we didn’t get them delivered to us until mid August. She had to ask us if we had gotten our dresses a few times, but we got them with plenty of time to spare.
4 months before her wedding we got into a fight with her sister (MOH). We did not speak for a period of 2 months. We told the bride not to worry we would make amends well before her wedding. We even told her the specific date we had already made plans to talk everything out with the MOH.
So the day we are supposed to talk to the MOH rolls around and the bride texts us all in a group message that she wants to FaceTime with all of us. Not thinking anything of it we agreed, but we texted the MOH and asked if she wanted to call us and talk things out before the FaceTime.
She agrees and we talk and make amends. Our call runs over maybe 6 minutes into the time we were supposed to FaceTime the bride. We get a message in all caps to answer her call.
When we finally get on FaceTime with her she says she need to see all of our faces in the screen and gets frustrated because her camera doesn’t seem to be working. She gets it fixed and then immediately starts screaming at us. My girlfriend tried to stop her and told her she doesn’t get to speak to us the way she was. The bride then screamed,
“NO! NO! NO! THIS IS MY TIME TO TALK AND YOU GET TO LISTEN! YOU THREE ARE RUINING MY WEDDING PLANNING EXPERIENCE! ALL YEAR I HAVE BEEN STRESSED AND ANXIOUS ABOUT YOU THREE WHEN I SHOULD HAVE STRESS ABOUT THE VENUE OR THE CATERING, BUT YOU HAVE RUINED ALL OF IT! I HAVE BEEN SO LENIENT WITH YOU!
YOU DRAGGED YOUR FEET THE WHOLE TIME AND GAVE ME SO MUCH FUSS! YOU DIDN’T EVEN HAVE TO GIVE ME A BACHELORETTE PARTY! THIS YEAR WAS SUPPOSED TO BE ABOUT ME! YOU HAVE MADE IT ABOUT YOU WITH YOUR PETTY FIGHTING! IF YOU RUIN MY WEDDING I WILL NEVER SPEAK TO YOU AGAIN!
DO YOU UNDERSTAND!? DO YOU UNDERSTAND!?” She clapped to emphasize her last statement, then hung up on us before we could say anything. So far she has made no apology for her behavior. AITA if I dip out of her wedding and cut ties with her?"
plantsb4putas said:
NTA. Too much drama. You got your dress in time, you didnt ruin a damn thing. Somebody expected a whole YEAR to be about them? Baaaahahahahaha thats not how that works 😂 but ooook. Bride is mental, no way I would attend after all that. Somebody keeps downvoting all the NTA votes so Id like to say hello to bridezilla and tell her nobody gets a YEAR about them, ever. Ridiculous.
PsychologicalBit5422 said:
This YEAR was supposed to be about her???
Who has a whole year? Who expects a whole year?.
Chaibunbao said:
NTA, I would dip. I empathize with being stressed about a wedding but this behavior is toxic and unacceptable. I dont know what the fight was about between you and the other sister but the bride alienated her entire bridal party with how she handled this situation.
If all of you drop out and only her sister aka MOH is the only attendee for her bridal party, she can’t complain at all about her wedding being ruined. She did that to herself.
Away-Bug-5333 said:
Info: what was the argument with the MOH about? I feel it will give some additional context as to why the bride was so angry with you.
OP responded:
Info: The fight with the MOH was completely unrelated to the wedding. She was caught in a lie. She is notorious for lying about things that are not that important. It gets old. We were not even that mad but when we called her out on her lie via text she chose to ignore us.
We figured she is an adult and would reach out when she was ready. We probably would have made amends sooner but we had a lot of other things going on in our lives.
I just want to thank everyone for all their feedback and give an update. We decided to talk to the bride before making a decision. We started by saying our peace and then gave her a chance to talk. She apologized but then she followed it by making a string of excuses.
It all felt very calculated, like she was just saying what she need to in an attempt to avoid accountability. I think she genuinely thought she had not done anything so terrible and everything would go back to normal after she sort of apologized.
My girlfriend asked her if one of us had acted that way towards her if she would still be friends with us? She admitted she had no good answer but she said she didn’t want to end our friendship over one mistake. Unfortunately the friendship was too damaged in our eyes and nothing would be the same. We informed her we would not be at her wedding.
We spoke to her sister (MOH) and told her how we were feeling as well. She said we had every right to be angry and what the bride did was completely unacceptable. She then firmly told us that if we were not at the wedding she would be furious with us and would not remain friends with us either. Lol. This was not unexpected but it confirmed how little our friendship meant to her.
I also want to let everyone know that when we talked to the bride she told us she wasn’t mad we ordered the dresses a little later than she wanted. She was mad because we did not send her enough updates on our dress choices (both what dresses we liked or disliked) and she didn’t feel like we had been actively looking for a dress.
I told her we didn’t send her dresses we didn’t like because we thought that would be a waste of her time when she had better things to worry about. The dress was our responsibility and there was no way we would have not found a dress. Of course by the time she screamed at us we already had our dresses.
She also confirmed that with her being alone in another state she felt as if we thought her wedding was unimportant or a second thought. Which it is a second thought because our first thought is to our own lives. After ending things all we felt was relief. We are content with our choice and I think our lives will be better with a few less toxic people in it.