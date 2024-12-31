'AITA for cutting all contact with my family because of a prank?' + UPDATE

A few weeks ago, we had a family dinner to celebrate my new home. Everything seemed fine at first, they congratulated me, asked about the house, and seemed genuinely happy for me. But halfway through the night, my brother (30M) and sister (25F) handed me an envelope. They said it was a "surprise" to help me with my house.

I opened it, and inside was what looked like a legal notice stating that my house purchase had been canceled because of a "clerical error" and that it was now being sold to someone else. It even had an official looking letterhead, my name, and details about the house. I was in complete shock.