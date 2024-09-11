'AITA for cutting the amount I contribute to our budget after my wife refused to stick to our agreement?'

Ok-Listen-8519 said:

NTA the other two got tough love why baby gets away with it? Favouritism sucks

OP responded:

There was no tough love. The two older ones knew the deal and both did great on their own. The welder lived at home for his entire apprenticeship and only paid 1/4 of minimum wage not of what he was earning. He saved up for those years and bought a house. My daughter still lives at home and pays 1/4 of minimum wage not what a registered nurse earns.

fckinsleepless said:

INFO: Did you tell your son at the beginning of the six months he would be responsible for rent and food?

Is there anything going on with him to cause him not to work? Is he depressed or mentally ill?