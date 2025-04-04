'AITA for cutting contact with my father?' 'DNA results showed that I was indeed his son.'

My mom decided to settle the matter with a DNA test, so I had to take leave from college and return home. The test was conducted with lawyers present, and throughout the entire process, my dad refused to look at me or say a single word to me.

Afterward, I went back to college, and their divorce proceedings resumed. When the DNA results came back, my mom called me really cheerful and happy—I am indeed his son. The day passed without a single call from my dad. It took him two weeks to reach out, but I didn’t answer.

Honestly, I had no desire to hear from someone who had been so adamant that I was nothing but a burden his entire life. My silence was interpreted as rebellion, and now everyone on my dad’s side of the family is angry with me.