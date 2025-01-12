'AITA for cutting contact with my childhood best friend because she demanded that I break up with my fiancé?'

I (21f) cut contact with one of my closest childhood friends, Mary (21f), a few weeks ago. While I feel relieved she's out of my life, most of my family and mutual friends think I overreacted, and now I’m starting to second-guess my decision.
Here’s the full story:
Mary and I practically grew up as sisters. We were neighbors, and our parents started arranging playdates for us before we could even walk. From kindergarten to secondary school, we did everything together. If I wasn’t at her house, she was at mine. I trusted her completely and never thought of her as anything other than my best friend.
Things changed when Mary moved away for university. At first, I missed her, but over time, I noticed how much easier my life felt without her constant presence. I wasn’t being criticized, guilt-tripped, or forced to justify my choices anymore.
It became clear how much control she’d had over me. Mary had a way of dominating every aspect of my life—she’d dismiss my hobbies and pressure me to quit them, and if she didn’t like one of my friends, I’d have to cut ties. You could call me a pushover, but when you grow up with someone like that, it’s hard to see the manipulation for what it is.
Things really came to a head when I met my now-fiancé, Dave (27m). He’s amazing—kind, supportive, and everything I’ve ever wanted in a partner. We clicked instantly, and he’s honestly the best thing that’s ever happened to me.
But, of course, Mary didn’t approve. She immediately tried to plant seeds of doubt, saying he was too old, he’d cheat, or he was only using me. Thankfully, for once, I didn’t listen to her, and I’m so glad I didn’t.
In December, Dave surprised me with a dream vacation, and during the trip, he proposed! Everything about it was perfect—he planned every little detail, and it was more magical than I could’ve ever imagined.
I was over the moon and couldn’t wait to share the news with everyone. Naturally, I told Mary, expecting at least some excitement, but instead, she downplayed the entire thing.
She nitpicked the proposal, saying how she would’ve done it differently and what could’ve been better. It stung, but I brushed it off and reminded her that it was my proposal, not hers. A few weeks later, we met in person for the first time in months. That’s when things completely fell apart. Out of nowhere, Mary told me I should break up with Dave.
When I asked why, her reasoning had nothing to do with me. Instead, she compared him to her boyfriend, Julian (22m), saying things like, “Dave makes more money than Julian” and “Dave can give you everything, while I have to work for what I want.” It was clear she wasn’t concerned about me—she was just jealous. She couldn’t handle the fact that, for once, my life seemed better than hers.
That was the breaking point for me. I told her to leave my house, and afterward, I sent her a long message explaining how hurt and disappointed I was. I told her that her behavior was unacceptable and that I didn’t want her to contact me again.
Since then, it feels like she’s told everyone in our social circle. Mutual friends and even some family members have reached out, saying I was too harsh and should’ve handled things differently.
They said, “That’s just how Mary is—you’ve known her your whole life. She’s always been in the spotlight and gotten what she wanted.” Some even accused me of breaking her heart and told me it was wrong to choose my fiancé over a lifelong friend.
Even my mom said she expected better of me, and that’s what’s making me question my decision. Did I overreact? Mary has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember.
Sure, she has her flaws, but we’ve also shared countless good times and memories. Am I throwing away years of friendship over this? Should I try to fix things, or was cutting her off the right choice?
NTA. I cut ties with a friend a couple years ago that I now recognize as a narcissist. I've found out so much since breaking ties with her.
NTA. It’s really easy for everyone else to tell you to keep putting up with Mary’s BS because they aren’t the ones that have to put up with Mary’s BS. They want you to fall back in line so they don’t have to deal with hissy for she’s throwing. She wants to steal your peace, like she has done your whole life. You are the only person who can protect it.
Yes, you are "throwing away" years of friendship for your fiancé. Thank the gods. "Throwing away" a "friend" who bullies and insults you, who uses guilt trips and emotional manipulation, and who wants to control your life as if you were her puppet. All for a fiancé who has only been kind, supportive, generous, and thoughtful, and most importantly makes you happy. Well done. And NTA.
I have a friend whose friendship only worked when her life was above mine. If my life was on par or better she wanted nothing to do with me. If it was below she was my best bud. We’ve been friends off and on for 30+ years. Not real close because i know the parameters now.
If you can close off your feelings partially so she’s an aquaintance/friend keep her around. You just have to realize she isn’t there to look after ur best interests. But maybe she’s fun to go out with. If there is nothing about her friendship you enjoy than no need to rekindle.