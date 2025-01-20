'AITA for cutting my family off and cursing them out?' 'They always pick my OnlyFans sister over me.'

"AITA for cutting my family off and cursing them out for always picking my only fans sister over me?"

My sister has an OF, and she makes pretty ok money. She was never good at school or anything so after high school, she gave up. She told my parents pretty recently, and ever since then my parents have been copping so hard. They are super sensitive about her and will not let anyone talk badly about her.

Unfortunately, this has messed up our relationship because anything she wants she gets. It's actually crazy. If I want to eat anything, but she wants it too, she gets to get it. If I need anything for school they are like "just work, and save up" but if she wants anything to record herself for thousands of people to see, "Oh yeah honey here take my card." Honestly f them.