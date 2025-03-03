'AITA for cutting my father out of my life after he didn't attend my wedding?' UPDATED 2X

All those feelings came flooding back. The doubt. The guilt. The am I doing the right thing. And then the anger came.

In that moment I realized that this is what my family normally does to me. And what my father normally does. He plays the victim. Makes everyone feel bad for him. Even though I am in the right, I am made to feel like a POS for having boundaries.

I took a breath and explained to my brother "Devin, dad made his choice. He chose this. I was open to him being a dad, he declined that. He didn't want to be in my life, he has no right to complain.