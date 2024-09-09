Man's questions marriage after haircut leads to husband demanding he shave his head as punishment. Red Flag? UPDATED 2X

Yep it's all about control. I doubt the haircut is any worse than a complete shave is and yet he is demanding you shave your hair....why? Because he didn't get to say yes or no first? Yeah that's a no.

The next day, the OP returned with an update.

TheGramarNasi

Where is the line between controlling and abusive? My husband and I had a fight yesterday. It wasn’t even anything serious, but it escalated a little. I got a haircut without talking to him about it first, and he got mad about it. I then made it worse by saying that it’s not a big deal and just hair that will grow back so he made me shave my head to prove his point.