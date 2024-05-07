'AITA for cutting my MIL out of our lives after she sent a wedding invitation to our baby we lost?' UPDATED

We were waiting to go full NC until after mother's day bc mil's mom passed away last month and i thought it would be too hurtful for her to have MD bc without her mom, son and grandkids.. WIBTAH if i just went full on NC now, A week before?

kmflushing said:

Why in the world would you wait to go NC? Because it would be cruel because she lost someone? You lost someone. Your entire family did. She has been incredibly, purposefully cruel to you and your family. She's regularly made fun of your loss. It's time to stop trying to be the better person and protect yourself and your family from harm.

Tannim44 said: