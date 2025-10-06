'My dad wanted to disown me over money. AITA for not inviting him to my wedding?'

He called it the “Bank of Dad.” I told him it wasn’t necessary but appreciated the offer. He insisted and sent the money anyway, telling me not to bother sending it back.

I accepted it and tried to pay him off as best as I could, managing about six months of payments before I had to stop due to giving birth and bills piling up. I let my dad know I’d be late on payments, and he said he understood.

Fast forward a few months: my dad invited me, my partner, and our baby (then three months old) to dinner. My three younger sisters and his partner were there too. Things started out well, but then he began making jokes and little insults toward me.