'AITA for cutting my ex-wife’s vacation short with the kids?' UPDATED

After that she asked me to go to a hotel and locked me out of the house. When I asked to come back she told me to get an apartment, which I did. A week later, she begged me to come back. I said okay but under the advice of my therapist, I was going to keep my apartment in case she changed her mind. Over the next month she became obsessed with me breaking my lease.

Eventually, I had a moment where I knew I was done trying. The divorce process was messy. She faked a pregnancy and tried to prevent me from getting 50/50. The truth came out and she caved eventually. At times I considered fighting for full custody but I know the kids love their mom and it would have broken her.