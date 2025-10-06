'AITA for cutting off my friend after she hired me as makeup artist for her wedding?'

During her makeup service I was checking in with her the whole time (per her request)to make sure everything was to her liking ,so she can look the way she wanted to, especially after she was so particular (don’t worry with each check in she started with an insult to either me or my skill level but I dealt with her demands and insults as I didn’t have the time to start over on this devil woman ).

So after spending triple the amount of time it would normally take me to just do one client Candy was surprisingly very pleased with the outcome (which how could she not be as I followed every last request this woman asked for) and she thanked me paid me and went off to her errands and said she would see me for the ceremony.