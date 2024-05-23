'AITA for cutting my hair after a friend's death and causing my parents to lose their jobs?' UPDATED

This is why a child should not be the money earner in a family IMO. It’s just a dependency that should not be created.

[deleted] said:

NTA. Though I will warn you that violating contract can and will put you in bad standing with management companies and people who can not follow contract or are "difficult" don't usually get worked with. Yes it is your hair and your body, but I'm going with NTA because you are a minor and I don't think you have fully consented to a lot of this.

Just remember with modeling, they want certain looks and that's why they they put it in contract. Now for some info that I think you need:

Your parents are probably in violation of the Jackie Coogan law. Or are about to be.