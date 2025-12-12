'AITA for cutting my mom out of my life because she chose my ex over her own daughter?'

My brother got support and I felt that I got neglected. That was the last straw. Any remaining trust shattered. So, I really wonder if family therapy could repair this. I’ve started setting boundaries. I refused to give them my new address to avoid unsolicited visits or mail, and I’m protecting my peace as much as possible.

Some of you said that if my dad tells me to “get over it,” it means he’s siding with my mom. I’m still not sure and wondering. I think he’s trying to avoid conflict more than anything. He has his own way of thinking and seems to struggle to see the full picture. Part of me wonders if I’m making excuses because it’s hard to cut ties with someone who apologized and validated my feelings.