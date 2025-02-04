'AITA for cutting off a long time friend because she ate my husband’s olives?' UPDATED 2X

Ari is Wiccan and one night she offered to read my tarot cards. She started to give me a reading on my love life (at this point I was already married to Mitchell) while she was reading she started to choke up and get nervous. Ari kept saying the cards were showing her a sad ending and adultery and kept saying “are you sure you want to keep going?”

Anyways by the end she had me fully convinced my husband was going to cheat on me and divorce me.

I brushed it off bc we’ve always been good, it’ll be 7 years together and he’s amazing at communicating and sorting our issues out while being civil.