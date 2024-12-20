'AITA for cutting off my best friend of 10 years?' 'She told my boyfriend all my secrets.'

"AITA for cutting off my best friend of 10 years after she told my boyfriend all my secrets?"

So, I (26F) have this best friend, Jess (27F), who I’ve known for 10 years. We’ve been through everything together – high school drama, family issues, breakups, and everything in between. I’ve always considered her my person, the one I could trust with anything. I’ve never had many friends, but she was always the one I felt closest to. However, things have changed recently.

I started dating my boyfriend, Ben (29M), about 8 months ago. Everything was going great until about 3 months into our relationship when I started noticing Jess acting weird. She was being distant, and I could tell something was off, but she’d just brush it off whenever I asked her about it.