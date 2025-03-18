'AITA for cutting off my BFF of 15 years after what she did before (and during) my wedding?'

Two weeks before her wedding, I told her I had cleared my schedule to help with any last-minute planning. This meant driving 45 minutes to her place—twice—to help out.

On the day of her ceremony (a Friday, meaning I had to use PTO), she barely spoke to me but still expected me to have everything handled. And I did. No major issues, just that same underlying feeling that I was being taken advantage of as her Type A planner friend.

Then it was time for my wedding. A mutual friend tried to plan a bachelorette party for me with her, but she didn’t help—so we canceled it to avoid stressing out our mutual friend.

In the weeks leading up to my wedding, that mutual friend and I met up multiple times to help finalize details. Meanwhile, my best friend never checked in.

On my wedding day, she sent me a text: “Is there anything I can help you with?”