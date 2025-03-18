'AITA for cutting off my BFF of 15 years after what she did before (and during) my wedding?'

About a year ago, my best friend and I got engaged about two months apart. I’ve always known I didn’t want a wedding ceremony or reception, but my fiancé insisted. So, I honored his wishes and started planning.
At the same time, my friend was planning her wedding and asked me to be her maid of honor. Typically, that role comes with planning the bachelorette party, so I found myself knee-deep in organizing that too. Then she asked me to throw her a combined wedding shower/housewarming party—all of this coming out of my own pocket while I was also planning and paying for my own wedding and honeymoon.
On top of that, I was expected to buy a dress from a specific website, name-brand shoes, and get professional hair and makeup for her wedding day. I estimate I spent around $2,000 on her wedding events. The other bridesmaids offered to chip in for supplies more than once but never actually followed through.
I chose not to have bridesmaids because I didn’t want my friends to assume the financial burden of being in a bridal party, nor did I want to cover those costs for them. My plan was to have a small ceremony with immediate family, followed by a reception with all of our loved ones at the same venue.
My friend never offered to help throw me a wedding shower or bachelorette party, which I understood since she wasn’t “in the bridal party.” But then again—no one was. And she was well aware that she was my best friend. This wasn’t the first time in our friendship that I felt like I was the only one putting in effort while she simply received.
The Red Flags Begin:
Flash forward to her wedding shower/housewarming party. After all the planning, purchases, and decorations—set up for 75 guests—only three people showed up. She spent the entire time entertaining those three while barely acknowledging me.
I understood she was likely upset about the turnout, but it didn’t excuse how she dismissed my presence. After all, of the 75 invited guests, I was the one who showed up, I was the one who planned it, I was the one who paid for it, set it up, attended, and cleaned up afterward. I even got a gift for them from her registry. It felt like I was nothing more than a free event planner, caterer, and host.
Then came her bachelorette party. Luckily, this time, people actually showed up. But again, I felt more like an unpaid coordinator than a cherished friend. It felt like she saw my efforts as an obligation rather than a gift from a best friend.
The next morning, our mutual friend and I got up early, cleaned everything, and packed up the cars—while she stayed asleep in the common space where she could hear us (we were literally popping balloons). When we woke her up to say goodbye, all we got was a half-asleep, half-hearted “thank you.”
The Wedding
Two weeks before her wedding, I told her I had cleared my schedule to help with any last-minute planning. This meant driving 45 minutes to her place—twice—to help out.
On the day of her ceremony (a Friday, meaning I had to use PTO), she barely spoke to me but still expected me to have everything handled. And I did. No major issues, just that same underlying feeling that I was being taken advantage of as her Type A planner friend.
Then it was time for my wedding. A mutual friend tried to plan a bachelorette party for me with her, but she didn’t help—so we canceled it to avoid stressing out our mutual friend.
In the weeks leading up to my wedding, that mutual friend and I met up multiple times to help finalize details. Meanwhile, my best friend never checked in.
On my wedding day, she sent me a text: “Is there anything I can help you with?”
Everything was already done. It was too little, too late. It just reinforced the feeling that I was an afterthought—that she only reached out because she had to, not because she actually wanted to.
At my reception, she realized she hadn’t been invited to the ceremony and began crying. She proceeded to cry for most of the reception. And remember the gift I got her from her registry, despite everything I was doing for both her wedding and mine? She got us a card with cash. Which, I mean, sure—I’m not ungrateful—but at that point, the sentiment mattered so much more to me.
And she didn’t even include a heartfelt note. She did come up to congratulate me—while sobbing—and later spoke with our mutual friend, who told her that whatever concerns she had needed to wait until after my honeymoon.
She didn’t listen.
The Final Straw
At 2 AM on my wedding night, she sent me a long-ass paragraph about her feelings, her confusion, and her desire to “fix” our relationship.
At that point, I was done. I told her we’d talk after I got back from my honeymoon.
While I was away, I gained clarity. I realized I didn’t see a point in talking things through because the root issues had been there for years.
And I couldn’t get past the fact that she thought it was acceptable to send me that message on my wedding night. It was yet another moment where her feelings took priority over my experience. It’s been four months since I cut her off. AITA?
kyero8 said:
Heck no, NTA! You’re a giving friend, and she’s a taker. You don’t need someone like that in your life. I hope you were able to enjoy your reception and honeymoon despite her making it about herself.
GrandWrangler8302 said:
NTA. She used you, plain and simple. Your wedding night message was the ultimate proof of her selfishness.
Full-Desk5792 said:
Nuhuh NTA! What a leech, disgusting behaviour if I do say so myself. How do people find this audacity? Under which mountains, through which rivers, across which oceans do they find the gall, to act like that???
You’re better than me, I would’ve slapped the tears off her face at the wedding and then sent her an invoice for the money spent on all of her events (which were so undeserved). Enough negativity though, I HOPE YOU AND YOUR PARTNER HAVE AN AMAZING LIFE TOGETHER FULL OF LOVE AND LAUGHTER AND JOY!!!!
TheRealCarpeFelis said:
Unquestionably NTA. She’s a user. You may have been ber best friend but she sure as hell wasn’t yours.
I had a friend much like that. She was MOH in my first wedding. Back in those days (1980) bachelorette outings weren’t full weekends or trips like we see today. It was her idea she’d take me out for bachelorette drinks the night before my wedding. I didn’t ask her to, it was definitely her idea.
Come the week of the wedding, she tells me sorry, can’t do it, because another friend will be in town that night and she just HAD to see him. You’d assume from this that he was a romantic interest, but he wasn’t. I pointed out to her that this was my wedding, a once in a lifetime thing (little did I know… he turned into Evil Starter Husband, but I digress).
She didn’t care. Because my other bridesmaid wasn’t in town yet, I ended up going out that night with another friend who wasn’t even in the wedding party—and wished I’d asked her to be MOH instead.
And then I started thinking back. Like your “friend”, she was also a person who always put her own wants ahead of everything and everyone else, no matter what. She’d been treating me like a sidekick. 12 years later when I remarried, she was not invited.
And TalkAboutTheWay said:
3 people out 75 invited showed up???!!! Hahahaha oh my god. Those no shows knew what was up!
