'AITA for cutting off my best friend after finding out he was cheating with my wife?'

MaryContrary26

As the old saying goes, with friends like that who needs enemies? And even if you did want to continue the friendship how would that work? For quite a while your life is going to be all about your failed marriage and cheating wife, how do you turn to the guy responsible for support?

And when he has to see the pain he caused every time he talks to you he will likely be uncomfortable and pull away anyway. And whatever you do don't drink with him because you may end up punching him in the face.

InfamousCup7097