'AITA for cutting off my best friend after finding out he was cheating with my wife?'

I never thought I’d be writing something like this, but I genuinely don’t know if I’m handling this the right way anymore. I’ve been married to my wife for six years. We’ve had ups and downs like any couple, but I honestly believed we were solid.
My best friend (I’ll call him “Mark”) has been in my life since college. He was at my wedding. He’s been in my home countless times.
I trusted him completely.
A few months ago, I started noticing things that didn’t sit right. My wife was suddenly very protective of her phone, and Mark was showing up at odd times or cancelling plans last minute. I told myself I was being paranoid because the idea felt too messed up to be real.
Then I found messages. There was no misunderstanding. They had been having an affair for months. Reading those conversations felt like the ground dropped out from under me.
I confronted my wife first. She cried, apologized, and said it just happened” and that she was confused. When I confronted Mark, he tried to downplay it. He said he never meant to hurt me, that he was in a bad place mentally, and that I should understand because we’re “like brothers.
I cut him off immediately. Blocked him on everything.
I told him never to contact me again.
Now here’s where I’m questioning myself. Some people in my life are telling me I’m being too extreme. They say losing both my marriage and my best friend at the same time is only going to isolate me more. A few have even suggested that Mark made a mistake and deserves a chance to explain himself properly.
I’m already moving forward with a separation from my wife. That decision feels clear to me. But with Mark, people keep saying time will heal things and that I shouldn’t throw away a lifelong friendship over one bad decision.
From my perspective, this wasn’t one mistake. It was months of lying to my face. I feel angry, betrayed, and honestly exhausted. But I don’t want to let my emotions turn me into someone unreasonable. So, AITA for cutting off my best friend completely after finding out he had an affair with my wife?
This wasn't a mistake by either of them. They made choices.
NTA. honestly, the 'we're like brothers' line is gross. Thats not what brothers do. He's trying to make you feel bad so he doesn't have to deal with being trash.
NTA at all. That "one bad decision" line is complete garbage - this was months of deliberate betrayal from the two people who were supposed to have your back the most. Anyone telling you you're being "too extreme" can kindly mind their own business.
Dude literally looked you in the eye for months while screwing your wife behind your back, and now he wants understanding because youre "like brothers"? Nah, brothers dont do that to each other. Cut both of them out and dont look back. You deserve way better than people who think your feelings dont matter as long as they get what they want.
Good God, who are these people giving you advice? Cut off the wife, cut off Mark, and cut off anyone and everyone that thinks what either of them did deserves to be looked at any other way but as an ultimate betrayal!! Good luck, and I hope you meet new people who would never consider such a thing!
Eliminate them From your life. Sell things. Donate things. Throw them away. Have a wedding album bonfire. Anything to get it out of your system. Move to a new place - or sell your house and buy something else. Start fresh. Take out all the trash - including those two.
Nah bro, you’re not the AH. this isn’t some “oops I messed up once” thing, it’s months of betrayal from someone who was supposed to have your back.
So they expect you to remain friends with a person that chose to betray you in the worst way, multiple times, with absolutely no concern for you or your feelings? Good for you choosing a little self respect when you friend has none for you. Update me!
As the old saying goes, with friends like that who needs enemies? And even if you did want to continue the friendship how would that work? For quite a while your life is going to be all about your failed marriage and cheating wife, how do you turn to the guy responsible for support?
And when he has to see the pain he caused every time he talks to you he will likely be uncomfortable and pull away anyway. And whatever you do don't drink with him because you may end up punching him in the face.
Sounds like the people trying to tell you to let him back in your life are just as bad of a friend as he was. Drop them too. He was not your best friend if he was willing to hurt you like that. A best friend is someone that will take a bullet for you, it is not the person that shoots you in the heart. You can find a new best friend just like you can find a new wife eventually. NTA.
Absolutely NTA… Cutting off Mark from your life and divorcing your wife is the only way to heal properly and move on. Who needs enemies when you have a friend who sleeps with your wife many, many times over a long period of time. Those were conscious and deliberate decisions. From both Mark and your wife.
I'll never understand why people try and guilty-trap others into forgiving people - it's absolutely none of their business who you forgive, and who you let go. If those people want to keep scumbags and cheats in their lives, they're welcome to them.
The two people closest to you chose to betray you for months and would still be doing it if you hadn’t found out. Stop listening to those who gave no idea what you’re going through, and do what’s right for you. Honestly? You don’t owe your ex-wife or ex-friend anything, and anyone who tells you that you do isn’t your friend either. I’m so sorry they did this to you.