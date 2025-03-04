'AITA for cutting off my BFF after she talked to my cheating ex-husband behind my back?' UPDATED

"AITA for Cutting Off My Best Friend After She Talked to My Cheating Ex-Husband Behind My Back and Made Hurtful Comments?"

I (37F) left my husband (38M) earlier this year after discovering he was cheating on me with someone from his workplace. We were together for 12 years, married for 8, and I truly thought we were solid. Finding out he was sneaking around, lying to me for months, was the most gut-wrenching thing I’ve ever experienced. I found out over Christmas last year.

When I decided to leave, I asked my friends for one simple favor: please don’t maintain a relationship with him. I didn’t think it was unreasonable—he betrayed me, and I needed my friends to have my back as I tried to pick up the pieces of my life. Most of them understood, but one of my closest friends, "Sarah" (38F), completely ignored my request.