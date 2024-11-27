Trauma and trust broken as mother sues brother for mistreating son with cerebral palsy. AITA?

Now, Liam is furious, and some of my family are siding with him. They’re saying I’m tearing the family apart and that I should “give him a second chance” because “family makes mistakes.”

But Jake hasn’t been the same since. He’s been waking up with nightmares and gets scared when people move too fast around him. I can’t just let this go. I feel like I failed him by leaving him with Liam in the first place, and I’ll never forgive myself for that. Liam says I’ve ruined his life and that I’m making a big deal out of nothing. AITA for cutting him off and suing him?