'AITA for cutting off my close friend after she booked her wedding 6 days before mine?' UPDATED

We have common friends who will both be attending on our wedding and both of our wedding will be held at the same city, 4 hours away from the metro. I immediately told her that I might not be on her wedding since for sure I'll be busy a week before my wedding since I have no coordinator.

I live abroad & will held our wedding in our home country which I only took a work leave for 3 weeks max. There's a lot to do for last minute preparations. After telling her that, she replied to me "It's okay I understand" then goes out to my room as if the info she told me is only an "FYI" which hurts me a little more because she doesn't care if I'll be at her wedding or not.