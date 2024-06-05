'AITA for cutting off contact with my sister after she tried to sabotage my wedding?'

On the wedding day, everything was looking beautiful, everyone was there except my sister, my parents said “she was running late," that was until she came in the door with a full on wedding dress, I was shocked, to see her do that, when I called her out on it, she just said how she should just be able to wear it, and how it cost her so much.

I went off on her, I told her that I had sent out a dress code multiple times, and how if you would have read the texts I sent, this wouldn’t have happened. She started to cry and my parents started to defend her saying, how she could just take the dress off and it will be fine, I thought it would be ok.