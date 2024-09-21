'AITA for Cutting Off My Daughter’s College Fund After She Chose Her Deadbeat Bio Mom?'

During a heated argument, Emma expressed her desire to move in with her bio mom. This was the breaking point for me. Feeling that I needed to set boundaries, I decided to cut off her college fund and told her she had to leave our home.

Since then, my family has been vocal about their disapproval. They believe I should have been more understanding and that I overreacted. Some even argue that I’m pushing her further away and harming our relationship permanently. They think I should have tried harder to support her rather than resorting to such drastic measures. AITA for taking this step, or was I justified in cutting her off?

EDIT: My daughter also accused me of always loving my wife over her but it was the other way round....her biological mother abandoned us and now she confides in her.