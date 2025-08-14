'AITA for cutting off my family over my brother refusing to do simple paperwork?' UPDATED

He was out with his friends. My parents asked me to do it and I said no and we were going to wait until he came home and he was going to do it. No more excuses. An hour later, he walks in, doesn’t even greet me, just says, “Have you done Mom and Dad’s paperwork yet?” I looked at him and said no, this is your job now. You live here, you handle it.

He starts whining that I’m better at organizing, I know what gets paid when, I can translate things better, I know where everything goes. I told him I don’t care. I have my own life and family to take care of, and it’s not my responsibility to keep doing everything just because no one ever taught him how to be an adult.