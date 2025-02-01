'AITA for cutting off financial support to my ex wife and kids?' UPDATED

"AITA for cutting off financial support to my ex wife and kids?"

I was married to my ex wife for seven years, during which we've had two children, a girl and a boy. The girl is special needs and requires additional sessions with medical doctors for communication skills an social conduct.

I divorced her five years ago in less than amicable terms, following which she decided to take our children and move to another country without my consent. Despite this, and the fact that she never requested child or spousal support in court, I've been sending them money on a monthly basis so as to ensure that my kids will have all the necessities in their new home.

Furthermore I've made an effort to visit them on a yearly basis, even though they're thousands of kilometers away from my place of residence. I've stopped making the monthly payments on two occasions: