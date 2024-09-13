'AITA for cutting off a friend for saying my daughter isn’t welcome in their home?' UPDATED

"AITA for cutting off a friend for saying my daughter isn’t welcome in their home?"

I, 27 f, have a friend who we will call Anna, 23 f. Anna and her fiancé constantly come to our house with their two kids who are ages 1 and 2. I have two daughters ages 3 and 8. We only became friends about 3 months ago, and have gotten pretty close in that short period of time.

They say they love coming to our house because it’s fairly large and they say they feel comfortable here and their kids can be kids here as we have a very kid friendly home lots of toys and room to play. Our basement has flooded recently and needs fixed, and Anna’s fiancé is in the business to fix it. So he had agreed to do it.