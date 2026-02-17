'​AITA for cutting off my friend of 15 years because she’s trying to force me into $11,000 of debt while I’m unemployed and disabled?'

I 31F am currently on the verge of ending a 15-year friendship, and I need to know if I’m the AH. I’ve been jobless since July 1st, 2025. I live in a rural, blue-collar area where work is hard to find, and I have a physical disability that limits my options.
My boyfriend of two years is currently the only one with a steady job. He has his own debts he is paying off, and I refuse to make my financial burdens his. My friend, "P," has been pushing me to join an IT certification program called MyComputerCareer with her.
I did a marathon interview with them today, and the red flags started flying immediately. The tuition is $21,000 for a 7-month program. FAFSA only covered half, leaving me with $11,000 in debt.
I have bad credit and no income—I have no idea how they even approved me for an $11k loan, which feels incredibly predatory. I did some research and found out that the same certifications they offer can be done via self-study for less than $2,000.
When I told P I was backing out because I can't afford it and won't burden my boyfriend, she got angry. Her first response wasn't "I understand," it was asking why my boyfriend wouldn't just pay for it.
When I told her it’s not his responsibility, she got even more pushy. She said she would pay the first two months ($115/month) just so I "couldn't back out." She is completely ignoring my financial reality and the fact that I'd be legally tied to $11,000 in debt while disabled and unemployed.
I told her to just do a little research and she'd see they don't care about us—they just want the tuition money. She’s calling me "crazy" and a quitter. I’m seriously considering cutting her off because I feel like she’s trying to lure me into a financial trap just so she has a "study buddy," regardless of how it ruins my life. AITA for wanting to walk away from a 15-year friendship over this?
NTA. She might have been your friend before but she isn't your friend now.
ShakeOptimal7266 (OP)
It certainly feels that way.
This sounds like she will be getting rewards and discounts for recruiting her friends. She is no longer a friend, she is willing to be a leech on your future.
I was coming here to say this. A lot of financial scams make more money by offering discounts if you bring more people in. Think investment scams that tell you about an amazing opportunity that costs X amount but if you bring in other people you only have to invest 15% less than X and the extra money will be used for a larger initial investment creating greater rewards.
Or an MLM that encourages you to bring in more sellers in order for you to get a discount on your products. The fact that she is so desperately trying to get you to commit says something.
NTA. This is a scam, and there’s a very good chance that she isn’t even taking the program herself. She’s most likely a recruiter for the scam company who gets a commission for bringing in new suckers.
ShakeOptimal7266 (OP)
I asked her what she got from recommending me and she said to look on their website, you get a gift card for recommending people.
Just checked out a couple of reviews. Yeah, that outfit is NOT legit at all. There are tons of free trainings available online. Youtube How to. Cybrary has free courses (exams are paid though)
So, no, her behavior is weird, and now how a real friend would act. (The real friend would say "hey, lets learn IT - here is a list of free training / online courses since I know you`re not swimming in cash") NTA.
Even if you were employed and not disabled you shouldn’t get into something like this. You sound very smart and she sounds like she’s a financial predator. Tell her NO in no uncertain terms. Shes getting some kind of commission out of this to be so pushy. You don’t need friends like that. Block her.
NTA. It sounds almost like she’s pushing you into a pyramid scheme and there’s a lot more of these types of programs or Certs that are actually MLM/pyramid schemes. She probably gets some sort of kickback if she recommends somebody or a cut on tuition.
Honestly end the friendship. she has not been your friend for a while and it sounds like she doesn’t know what she’s doing. Cut her off block delete everything you’re not losing anybody.