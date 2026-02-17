'​AITA for cutting off my friend of 15 years because she’s trying to force me into $11,000 of debt while I’m unemployed and disabled?'

When I told P I was backing out because I can't afford it and won't burden my boyfriend, she got angry. Her first response wasn't "I understand," it was asking why my boyfriend wouldn't just pay for it.

When I told her it’s not his responsibility, she got even more pushy. She said she would pay the first two months ($115/month) just so I "couldn't back out." She is completely ignoring my financial reality and the fact that I'd be legally tied to $11,000 in debt while disabled and unemployed.