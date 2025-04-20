'AITA for cutting off my mom after she tried to take my son?'

Haunting-Idea-1696

NTA. Ask those people how on earth you can resolve this amicably when your own mother is taking you to court for custody of your child. The only thing you can do is respond in court and have all interactions go through a lawyer now.

She did that, not you. She's also destroyed any chance of a relationship with you and your child. There is no coming back from this. Good luck. Your mum needs some serious therapy.

Purple_Paper_Bag

The friends who have taken the side of your mother are NOT friends. As for your mother, what she has done is basically a declaration of war. She thinks she will be a better mother to your son than you.