'AITA for cutting off my mom after what she said about me on my wedding day?'

What was supposed to be an important day for both of us and all she could do was make bitter comments. She had texted me about a month after the wedding asking why I hadn’t been texting her back in our family group chat. I responded just letting her know that I am distancing myself from our relationship due to the comments she made about me at the wedding.

She proceeded to go off saying that all the friends I’ve made since I moved away from home are liars and that everyone in my life has lied to me about what she said. That I shouldn’t trust anyone to tell me the truth but her. She said that my dad would be utterly disappointed in me for cutting out my own mother and how I’ve continued to make my dad sad.