'AITA for cutting off my BFF of 20+ years because she keeps making me and my husband uncomfortable?'

"AITA for cutting off my best friend of 20+ years after she continued to make me and my husband uncomfortable?"

Will be using fake names because I am still fairly new to this and only know about this subreddit because I religiously watch Two Hot Takes. 💕 This may be a little long but I will include the details that lead up to me cutting her off.

I (27F) have been best friends with Cathy (27F) for over 20 years. Our parents were best friends so naturally we were too, since about 2 years old. Me and Cathy continued to hang out constantly since we were kids. We would have times we would not talk but could always get together and talk like nothing changed.

Fast forward to 2023 me and my now husband Michael (30M) have been together nearly 10 years and have a perfect baby boy together Oliver (1M) Cathy and Michael got along pretty well the few times we hung out.