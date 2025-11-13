'AITA for cutting off my bio-mom after she tried to ruin my wedding?'

We fought a lot during this time because he felt like I should just uninvited her because she is nothing but drama. I just wanted to see the best in her and made so many excuses for her and Brock.

A few months before the wedding, I checked in with Brock. He said he might not come because of finances that his disability got cut, and he wasn’t working. I offered to cover the hotel, and he still made excuses. I finally told him if he couldn’t confirm, I’d have someone else take the role so he wouldn’t have to stress. He got angry and hung up on me.