'AITA for cutting off my bio-mom after she tried to ruin my wedding?'

Let’s start with some backstory: I (25F) grew up with a toxic and abusive biological mom, Marie (42F). She cared more about whatever man was in her life than her kids. I’d come home from school to find a new “stepdad” she’d met three weeks before. My brother Brock (23M) and my half-sister Janelle (21F) and I grew up in constant chaos.
When I was 12, Brock and I were placed into foster care. Janelle went to live with her dad. Marie was doing heroin with her newest husband. My childhood was basically survival mode.
When I was 14, I was placed with the most amazing family, Vick and Rebecca and they adopted my brother and I when I was 16 after Marie voluntarily gave up custody. She said she wanted to “get her life together.” She did get sober which is great.
Vick and Rebecca gave me and my brother everything we could’ve dreamed of love, stability, a real home. We also gained four older siblings who were welcoming and supportive. My brother eventually went off to college in Houston (which my adoptive parents paid for), but he flunked out and joined the army.
From there, he reconnected with Marie, cut off contact with my parents, and eventually married a girl he met in a dancer club without telling anyone except Marie. My parents didn't know until they showed up for Thanksgiving dinner with her. My mom was like, aww Brock is this your girl friend, Nice to meet you!" and dropped the bomb. My parents handled it grace by giving them $300 for a wedding gift.
I met my husband Jace (26M) in college in Utah. We got engaged and started planning the wedding. My adoptive mom, Rebecca, was a huge help and paid for about 80% of the costs. She made the whole process so special.
When I told Marie about the wedding, she immediately got weirdly possessive and started acting off. Every time I mentioned plans my mom and I were working on, she got cold and defensive. I wanted to include her somehow, so I asked if she wanted to help craft our centerpieces since she’s always been crafty.
My mom, trying to be kind, offered to drive Marie to Utah for a wedding planning week to go dress shopping, venue tours, all that. She paid for the Airbnb, gas, and meals. During the drive, Marie started talking trash about my mom, saying my brother thinks she’s “too controlling” and “bossy.” My mom ended up in tears that night at dinner.
The next day, I sat down with Marie and told her that was completely out of line. She said, “I am your mom.” I told her, “You were my mom. You gave that up. Rebecca is my mom.” She cried, played the victim, and said I was being cruel. I tried to smooth things over and told her this was supposed to be a happy time.
But the rest of that trip was awful. While dress shopping, she made passive-aggressive comments like, “$3,000 for a dress? That’s too spendy...you could get so much for that.” I told her it was within the budget my parents gave me, and she snapped, “Is that why you like them more? Because they’re wealthy?”
That was the last straw. Later, when we went to see the venue, the owner mentioned the price and before I could say anything, Marie said, “Don’t worry, her rich parents will pay for it.” I bought her a red-eye home that night. She cried the entire way, calling my mom names and saying things like, “This is why Brock didn’t invite her to his wedding.”
After that, my mom and I had a great rest of the planning week. We decided I’d come home to Washington for my bridal shower, and my sisters would host. Even though my mom didn’t want her there, I invited Marie again with strict instructions that any rude comments would get her kicked out.
Marie lived two hours from my parents, so my sister offered to give her a ride since it was on her way. Marie showed up, pouted in the corner the entire time, and kept trying to convince my sister to leave early. When she refused, Marie stormed out and got a stranger from Plenty of Fish to drive her home.
The next day, she called crying about how hard it was to “watch me with my fake family” and said she didn’t feel welcome. I tried to be gentle, told her she was welcome and that I wanted her to be part of things. She said she was so proud that I was her first child to have a “real wedding.” I even Western Unioned her $400 to make the centerpieces we’d talked about. (This becomes important later.)
Around that time, my brother called to complain he felt “left out” of the wedding because he’s my “real” brother. I eventually agreed to let him be a groomsman after convincing my fiancé, who wasn’t thrilled about it because he finds both Marie and Brock disrespectful.
We fought a lot during this time because he felt like I should just uninvited her because she is nothing but drama. I just wanted to see the best in her and made so many excuses for her and Brock.
A few months before the wedding, I checked in with Brock. He said he might not come because of finances that his disability got cut, and he wasn’t working. I offered to cover the hotel, and he still made excuses. I finally told him if he couldn’t confirm, I’d have someone else take the role so he wouldn’t have to stress. He got angry and hung up on me.
My sister got into a car accident, so Jace and I drove overnight to see her. We had to pass through the area where Marie lives. She called and asked us to stop by so she could “finally meet Jace.” It was mother's day weekend and she wanted to see me. I told her no, we were headed to see my sister.
She hung up on me, and that was it, I was exhausted, stressed, and completely done. A few minutes later, my phone started blowing up with messages from her.
She accused me of being ashamed of my “real family,” said I wasn’t her daughter anymore, and that I’d rather play the part of some “rich, bitchy princess” than love the people who “gave me life.” She called me shady, fake, and claimed I’d turned into a narcissist all because I refused to let her and Brock walk all over me.
She went on and on about how cruel it was to “kick my brother out” of the bridal party, like it wasn’t his own fault for bailing on me in the first place. According to her, I’d become an “ungrateful brat raised by money.”
I was running on no sleep, emotionally wrung out, and finally snapped. I told her if that’s how she wanted to play it, she could go ahead and tell Brock that his hypocrisy was laughable and that until she apologized, she was uninvited from the wedding.
Now, the wedding.
My mom and sisters came early to help with the setup. We had to make new centerpieces ourselves since Marie never sent the originals. We also decided to have a few of our college friends act as informal security, just in case Marie or Brock tried anything.
We even printed out pictures of them to give to the venue staff. I sent them one last message 48 hours before the wedding saying they could still come if they apologized and promised to be respectful.
Marie responded with an eight-page rant calling me a bad Christian and a narcissist. So I blocked her. The day of the wedding was beautiful. The weather was perfect, the food trucks showed up, and for a while, everything felt peaceful. I finally let myself relax.
Then, halfway through the cocktail hour, my sister came running over, out of breath, saying the police were at the entrance. Apparently, Marie and Brock had shown up and tried to force their way in. When security turned them away, they completely lost it. They vandalized our getaway car keyed it, scratched it up, and even carved the word “b__ch” into the side.
I remember just standing there in disbelief. I hadn’t even finished my first drink. The police asked if I wanted to press charges. I was shaking and said no I just wanted it to be over, but my husband said, “Hell yes,” and pressed charges. They were both arrested and released later with a court date.
The rest of the night went smoothly after that, thanks to one of our church friends who heard what happened and let us borrow his luxury car for the send-off. We ended up making a joke of it and refused to let them ruin our day.
Years later, my husband and I are doing well. He’s a successful contractor, and we’ve built a stable, happy life. Marie and Brock still live together in a trailer and apparently spend a lot of time posting vague Facebook rants about me.
Six months ago, I found out I was pregnant with our first baby. Marie suddenly reached out, acting sweet...too sweet. We talked a few times. She said she was so excited to be a grandma and even begged to be invited to my baby shower in December when we come home for the holidays.
It almost felt like she’d changed... until she called a week ago and said, “I love all your baby update posts, but I wish you’d remove your wedding pictures. They make me so sad. I wish I could’ve been there.” I told her, plain and simple, “That was your choice.”
And of course, she couldn’t just let it go. She snapped back, calling me selfish said I was wrong for “demanding” that she and Brock apologize, like basic accountability was some cruel punishment. That was it. I broke.
I told her I was so sorry she’d been a horrible mother who never fought for her kids. Sorry that the only one who still loves her is the son she’s managed to brainwash. Sorry that her life now consists of sitting in a tiny trailer with Brock's family, chain-smoking resentment and catfishing men online just to feel wanted.
I told her I’d spent years trying to give her grace. Years trying to believe she was just a damaged person who needed help. But I finally saw it she’s not broken, she’s manipulative. A delusional, self-pitying woman who still thinks I’ll come crawling back to “Mommy” like we’re one big happy family again.
So I said it the words that had been sitting on my tongue for years: You’re not my mom. You never will be. Rebecca and Vick filled the spot you never did adequately. You’re not invited to my baby shower, and I honestly don’t ever want to talk to you again.
When I hung up, my hands were shaking, not out of guilt, but relief. Jace didn’t even hesitate. He looked at me and said, “She’s done. She will never meet our child.” And for the first time in a long time, I didn’t argue. Because he’s right. Marie has burned every bridge she’s ever been handed, and I refuse to let her build one toward my baby.
So, AITA for finally going off on my biological mom and cutting her out for good? Because honestly, I feel like this was a long time coming.
